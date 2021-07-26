RIVERDALE — Three people are dead following a head-on collision early Sunday morning at Ga. Highway 138 and Scott Road in Riverdale.

The driver of an F-150 truck, and two passengers of the other car, a pregnant woman and child, died. Clayton County police have not released their identities.

According to police, Clayton County officers responded to a person down at the intersection of Ga. Highway 138 and West Fayetteville Road around 1 a.m. Sunday. Police found a male slumped over the wheel of his F-150 truck. They broke the vehicle’s window in an attempt to wake the man. Police said he woke in a confused state and sped off down Ga. Highway 138. Police said they did not chase the vehicle.

Clayton police said they then received a call of an accident a mile away.

Upon arrival, they found a two-vehicle accident involving the F-150 truck and another car.

The truck’s driver died on scene. Occupants of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital where the pregnant woman and child succumbed to their injuries. The male remains in critical condition.

No other details were released as the investigation is ongoing.