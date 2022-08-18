3 people arrested over the attempted robbery and assault that killed New York City taxi driver

Two men wanted in connection with an attempted robbery and assault that killed a taxi driver in New York turned themselves in on August 18. The incident took place early Saturday morning in the Rockaway Beach area of Queens, according to police.

Two men and a teenage girl wanted in connection with an attempted robbery and fatal assault of a New York taxi driver have been arrested, according to a New York Police Department spokesperson.

The men turned themselves into police Wednesday on allegations of assault and other crimes, and one of them was also arrested for manslaughter, according to the NYPD. They have not been charged.

CNN's Zenebou Sylla contributed to this report.

