Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&