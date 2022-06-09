MORROW — Three teenagers believed to be responsible for the fire at The District in Morrow on June 4 have been arrested on charges of arson.
Morrow Police announced June 8 that two 14-year-old males and one 15-year-old male have been charged with arson, burglary, criminal interference with government property, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass in connection with the fire at the site, previously known as Olde Towne Morrow. Three historic homes were destroyed.
The joint investigation carried out by Morrow police and fire department, the Georgia Insurance Fire and Safety Commissioner’s Fire Investigation Unit, and the Atlanta office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms revealed the fire to be the act of arson.
“We are extremely grateful for the support of Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner John King and his Fire Investigation Unit, and for the assistance of the ATF,” said Morrow Fire Chief Roger Swint. “Their close collaboration allowed us to quickly confirm the cause of the fire and narrow the focus of the criminal investigation.”
Interim Police Chief David Snively said the cased was solved by old-fashioned police work and community partnerships.
“After confirming the fire was arson, investigators painstakingly walked the community to meet with witnesses and review digital evidence; those efforts ultimately led to the arrest of these three offenders,” Snively said.
In a release, city officials said they are committed to rebuilding and resuming progress in The District.
“Morrow will remain a place where residents gather and live in safety, and we look forward to quickly resuming our progress to re-vitalize this important downtown district,” said City Manager Jeff Baker.
The fire began around midnight on June 4. At around 8:45 p.m. on June 3, police said a group of individuals had been in the area of The District. Snively said the location had been a frequent target of vandals.
Morrow Mayor John Lampl said the community can now begin to heal following the arrests.
“The tremendous grief suffered by our community since (June 4) can be somewhat resolved with the knowledge that the suspects in this case have been identified and apprehended," he said.
The three teens remain in custody at the Regional Youth Detention Center.
