JONESBORO — Thirty-nine animals have been rescued from an animal hoarding situation in Jonesboro, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Nine dogs, 16 cats, nine rabbits, two snakes, one pig, one chameleon and one rate were removed from the home Tuesday, July 27 on Dundy Court in Jonesboro.

Animal Control was called to the home on Monday, July 26 after a report indicated possible animal hoarding. The resident declined to allow Animal Control officers inside, telling them she only had five Great Dane dogs and 13 cats. She allowed officers to see only 4 of the dogs, telling police she was fostering for a rescue group.

Public Information Officer Haleika Helm said an investigation proved that claim to be untrue.

Police returned to the home Tuesday, July 27 again requesting entrance to the home.

The resident once again declined, but admitted she had a pig that was unable to move and that she was allowing the animal to urinate and defecate on itself.

Based on that information and the smell coming from the home, police obtained a warrant to search the home with the help of the Georgia Department of Agriculture, Code Enforcement and Community Development.

According to Clayton County code, residents can have no more than five animals. Those who keep more than five are subject to six months in jail and or a $1,000 fine.

Police have not released the condition of the animals and the animal hoarder has not been identified.