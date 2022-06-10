JONESBORO — Early voting for the General Primary Runoff Election will be held June 13-17 in Clayton County.
The following locations will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drop boxes are located inside each site and are only accessible during voting hours.
• Elections & Registration Office, 121 South McDonough St. in Jonesboro
• South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton
• Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road in Rex
• Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center, 1475 East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale.
The runoff election will be held on June 21.
To check on your voter status, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
For more information about advanced voting, visit www.claytonelections.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.