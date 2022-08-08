Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Rockdale, southern DeKalb, north central Henry and northeastern Clayton Counties through 430 PM EDT... At 407 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Snapfinger, or 9 miles west of Conyers, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Atlanta, Decatur, Avondale Estates, Lithonia, Lakeview Estates, Belvedere Park, Candler-Mcafee, Druid Hills, Belmont, Ellenwood, Arabia Mountain, Redan, Hidden Valley Park, Panola Mountain State Park, Panthersville, East Lake, Gresham Park, Snapfinger and Kirkwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH