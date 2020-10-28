MORROW — Warrants have been issued for four men accused of shooting a Clayton State University student in the school’s dorm on Oct. 24.
The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
The suspects are from LaGrance and have been identified as Zydarius Arkady Brewer, 18; Braylen Tremaine Staples, 19; Ra’him Sykes, 18; and, Terrance Woods, 18. They’re wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.
CSU officials said the four men are not students of the college and were in the dorm without knowledge or consent of the school.
Clayton State Public Relations Specialist Kelly Petty said on-campus cameras identified the shooters’ vehicle and was later located in LaGrange by the local police department.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Clayton State University Police Department, LaGrange Police Department, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for the suspects. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603, the GBI at 1-800-597-8477, or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.
