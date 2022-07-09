4-year-old girl and a man killed in a shooting in Akron, Ohio

Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD HEAT INDEX VALUES IN THE TRIPLE DIGITS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE MAJORITY OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA... Heat index values are expected to reach between 100 and 105 degrees across the forecast area this afternoon, primarily between noon and 6 PM outside of mountainous areas of northeast Georgia. However, cooler air from several lines and waves of showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day which could bring some early relief to the oppressive heat. Isolated locations across the forecast area may even reach Heat Advisory criteria of heat index values over 105 degrees where skies break and outflows from showers and storms are unable to reach until late afternoon, however, at this time confidence is low for any particular area where this would occur. High temperatures are expected to be lower today than in previous days, with highs 'only' in the low 90s expected. A frontal passage tonight is expected to keep highs in the upper 80s for Sunday, bringing further relief to a long stretch of extreme heat for the area.