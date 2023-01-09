JONESBORO — An inmate-on-inmate assault filmed at the Clayton County Jail has resulted in additional charges for several prisoners.
According to interim Sheriff Levon Allen, the assault was part of gang violence within the jail. A total of five inmates have been charged with aggravated battery and possession of prohibited items.
Allen said the inmates attempted to hide their identities in the video, but were later identified as Beau Mosley, Derrick Thrash, Tyquarius Bell, Tyrell Johnson, and Aquannis Millette.
“There will be zero tolerance for gang activities in the Clayton County Jail,” Allen said. “Gangs will run nothing except water, only when they take a shower.”