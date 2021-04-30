Update as of 10 a.m. Friday, April 30
COLLEGE PARK — Clayton County schools has placed five schools on lockdown in the College park area due to the manhunt underway for Devote Ross.
The schools are North Clayton High School, North Clayton Middle, Northcutt Elementary, Oliver Elementary and West Clayton Elementary.
Schools will remain on lockdown until further notice, district officials said.
Second manhunt underway for another escapee in College Park
COLLEGE PARK — For the second time in 24 hours, a manhunt is underway for a man who has escaped police custody.
Devonte Ross was being taken to state prison by a private transport agency to serve time for burglary, trafficking narcotics and probation violation when he was able to get away from police at the Riverdale Road and Norman Boulevard area.
Ross escaped custody when the transport stopped at a Quick Trip on Riverdale Road to get him something to eat, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
Ross was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes with orange stripes. He is a 5’8” black male weighing 135 pounds with tattoos on his neck and face. He was cuffed in the front with waist chains.
Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill said Ross is “very familiar” with the location and may have friends in the area.
If spotted, residents are warned not to approach him, but call 911.
