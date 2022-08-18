Flying this summer has been rough, but smoother skies could be ahead. Some travel experts say the fall travel season will bring a drop in airfare prices and flight disruptions. So, consider booking your holiday trips soon because after a short window of time, prices will start to rise quickly as we head toward Thanksgiving and Christmas.

