Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&