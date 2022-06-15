JONESBORO — As the county moves toward mandatory trash pick in unincorporated portions of Clayton, six companies have been pre-qualified to bid on the county's future Request for Proposals.
The county opted to pursue a Request for Qualifications in March prior to issuing a Request for Proposal.
Transportation and Development Director Jeff Metarko said the purpose was to give the county time to learn best practices from haulers, to know how they propose to service the area, how many trucks they have, overall experience and financial and permit certification.
The six companies are:
• Amwaste LLC, West Point
• Coastal Waste & Recycling, Boca Raton, Fla.
• Cycle Works Sanitation & Recycling, Ball Ground
• Georgia Waste Systems, Lake City
• Red Oak Sanitation, Gainesville
• Waste Pro of GA, Atlanta
According to the RFQ approved by the Board of Commissioners, the companies were evaluated and found to “satisfactorily perform hauling work in the unincorporated areas of the county.”
County officials state in the RFQ key features to the trash plan will include:
• Four collection districts that coincide with commission districts
• Minimum service consisting of weekly household trash collection
• Haulers will be responsible for billing, collection and customer service
• County code enforcement for nonpayment and noncompliance
Additionally, companies must also offer:
• Minimum bi-weekly curbside recycling
• On-demand yard debris pickup
• On-demand bulk item pick up
It further notes the RFQ will be used to develop a county ordinance outlining the responsibilities of residents, haulers and the county.
The next steps, outlined by Metarko in March, include drafting a preliminary ordinance, the development of a Request for Proposals as well as information from the board pertaining to specific services, such as debris pick up and recycling options.
The county's plan is to have mandatory trash service in place in the next two years.
