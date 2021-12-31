6 people injured after multiple shooters fire 87 shots in Philadelphia, police say

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Georgia... Flint River near Lovejoy affecting Clayton, Fayette and Spalding Counties. For the Flint River Basin...including Lake Kedron Tailrace, Lake Horton, Lovejoy, Americus, Lake Peachtree Tailrace, Woolsey, Sharpsburg, Peachtree City, Below Lake McIntosh, Senoia, Griffin, Orchard Hill, Griffin Hwy. 16, Molena, Thomaston, Carsonville Hwy. 19, Montezuma, Byromville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * WHERE...Flint River near Lovejoy. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 14 feet, Moderate flooding begins. Significant flooding occurs of residential yards upstream of the gage between Upper Riverdale Road and Georgia Highway 138. Some roads begin to flood such as Upper Riverdale Road and Mockingbird Road. Flooding expands on portions of the Rivers Edge Golf Course. Several holes and fairways will flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.2 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 12 feet. &&