6 people shot near a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee

Six people were shot early Tuesday near Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, hospital and law enforcement officials said.

Memphis police responding at 12:42 a.m. ET near New Covington Pike and Austin Peay Highway found six victims who "all had reportedly been shot by suspects in a black SUV," their department said.

