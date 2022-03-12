Weather Alert

...FRIGID TEMPS EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... Unseasonably cold air will settle across the entire area by Saturday night with low temperatures dropping into the teens to mid 20s. Combined with the expected gusty winds, wind chill values will drop into the single digits (above zero) and teens areawide. With expected low temperatures, a Freeze Warning and/or Wind Chill Advisory will likely be issued tomorrow for portions of north and central Georgia. Please continue to pay close attention to the latest weather forecasts over the next 24 hours as new information becomes available, and prepare for potentially high-impact weather across north and central Georgia. You can visit the NWS Peachtree City/ Atlanta web page at: www.weather.gov/ffc