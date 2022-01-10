As Los Angeles students and staff prepare to return to school Tuesday, about 62,000 have tested positive for Covid-19, school district data show.
The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) is requiring all students and employees to show a negative test result before returning.
It is the nation's second largest district, with more than 640,000 students in grades K-12.
About 414,000 test results have been recorded, for a 14.99% positivity rate. That is well below Los Angeles County as a whole, where the positivity rate has spiked above 22%.
Updated numbers are expected to be released Monday evening, district spokesperson Shannon Haber told CNN.
"We're all systems go," Haber said about school resuming Tuesday. About 4,000 credentialed district staff are ready to jump in to teach if necessary.
The baseline test requirement was put into effect at the beginning of the school year in August. The district has been offering PCR testing on campuses over the past week. Take-home rapid antigen tests were also distributed.
