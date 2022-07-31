At least seven people are dead, including five children, after a head-on car crash on I-90 in northern Illinois, state police said.
The crash involved a wrong-way driver, according to state troopers who responded to the scene just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
A van and a car hit one another head on, and both vehicles "became fully engulfed" by fire, state police said in a news release.
"There are seven confirmed fatalities at this time; one adult female and five children from the van and an adult female from the passenger vehicle," the release said.
The crash was on I-90 westbound near milepost 33.5 in McHenry County, north of Chicago and near the Wisconsin border, authorities said.
At least one additional person was airlifted to a hospital for "severe injuries."
Police will provide an update "once more information becomes available," the release said.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Nursing is among the most challenging occupations; lapses in attention can lead to serious medical problems. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.