8 dead in Clayton County, 206 test positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, April 3

JONESBORO—According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's 7 p.m. update, 8 people in Clayton County have died of COVID-19 and 206 have tested positive for the virus.Cases are counted according to the patient's county of residence.
It is not known how many people are infected who have not been tested or who do not show any symptoms. It also is not known how many people who have had the disease have recovered from it, again because not everyone who has had COVID-19 has been tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it takes 2 days to 2 weeks for someone carrying the virus to start experiencing symptoms.
In just over 24 hours, based on the noon numbers from Thursday, April 2, that means 3 more deaths and 58 more people who tested positive.
Here are the counts for neighboring counties:
Fulton: 910 positive, 26 dead
Dekalb: 483 positive, 8 dead
Henry: 143 positive, 3 dead
Fayette: 61 positive, 4 dead
Spalding: 23 positive, 1 dead
Each person who is infected has the potential to infect every other person they come in contact with. People without symptoms can spread the disease to others close by through droplets they give off when they cough, sneeze or talk.
That's why Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statewide shelter-in-place order that went into effect at 6 p.m. Friday evening. While people can still leave home to tend to essential activities like grocery shopping or going to the doctor, they cannot congregate in groups in public or private, they must obey the 6-foot social distancing rule and they must wash hands and sanitize work areas frequently if their business is deemed essential during the crisis.
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office and Clayton County Police Department are authorized to enforce the governor's order.
