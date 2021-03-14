JONESBORO — The Clayton County Sheriff's Office and Clayton County Police arrested 88 street racers Saturday night at the Sam's Club on Jonesboro Road.
Members of Sheriff Victor Hill’s elite COBRA Unit, Blackhawk Unit, and Tactical Patrol called Clayton County Police for back up and strategically blocked off every exit available for the racers and deployed spike strips to flatten their tires if they decided to run. Once closing off all areas of escape, deputies and officers went from car to car and arrested the street racing crew. Four firearms were seized. At least 50 of the vehicles were towed. Sixteen juveniles were present and the parents of the juvenile offenders were issued tickets when they arrived to pick up their children.
One street racer in a Gray Dodge Charger Hell Cat attempted to flee but was thwarted by a deputy who knocked the bumper off the Dodge by performing a pitt maneuver. The deputy pursued the suspect but suspended the pursuit when the vehicles entered a more populated area. The deputy was able to get tag information from the Dodge and identified the suspect as Eric Gallegos
Gallegos was given until sundown Sunday to turn himself in or he will be apprehended by the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Squad.
