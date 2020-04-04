9 dead in Clayton County, 235 test positive for COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. Saturday, April 4

JONESBORO—According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's 7 p.m. update, 9 people in Clayton County have died of COVID-19 and 235 have tested positive for the virus. Cases are counted according to the patient's county of residence.
224 had tested positive for the virus of noon.
Georgia DPH notes, "Today’s significant increase in cases is in part due to additional laboratories reporting to DPH, and also improvements in electronic reporting from other laboratories. Patient information is often incomplete and DPH works to complete the records, so data will change over time."
It is not known how many people are infected who have not been tested or who do not show any symptoms. It also is not known how many people who have had the disease have recovered from it, again because not everyone who has had COVID-19 has been tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it takes 2 days to 2 weeks for someone carrying the virus to start experiencing symptoms.
Based on existing figures, Georgians have about a one in 5 chance of being hospitalized if they catch COVID-19. About three of every 100 Georgians who contract COVID-19 will die from it.
According to GDPH, Clayton County's dead include:
• a 47-year-old man with underlying health issues
• a 69-year-old man with underlying health issues
• a 67-year-old man
• a 49-year old woman
• a 64-year-old man
• a 50-year-old man
• an 83-year-old woman with underlying health conditions
• an 82-year-old man with underlying health conditions
• an 84-year-old man
Here are the counts for neighboring counties:
Fulton: 959 positive, 26 dead
Dekalb: 539 positive, 9 dead
Henry: 167 positive, 3 dead
Fayette: 66 positive, 4 dead
Spalding: 26 positive, 2 dead
Each person who is infected has the potential to infect every other person they come in contact with. People without symptoms can spread the disease to others close by through droplets they give off when they cough, sneeze or talk.
That's why Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statewide shelter-in-place order that went into effect at 6 p.m. Friday evening. While people can still leave home to tend to essential activities like grocery shopping or going to the doctor, they cannot congregate in groups in public or private, they must obey the 6-foot social distancing rule and they must wash hands and sanitize work areas frequently if their business is deemed essential during the crisis.
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office and Clayton County Police Department are authorized to enforce the governor's order.
For a running tally of cases by city, see https://www.news-daily.com/news/where-are-the-covid-19-cases-in-clayton-county-a-running-tally/article_0b0c8168-762e-11ea-80d9-a3eedc30fc6b.html
