9 pedestrians hit in Los Angeles by driver claiming gun was pointed at him

Nine people were injured in Los Angeles Saturday morning after being struck by a driver who claimed someone had pointed a gun at him, causing him to swerve, police said.
Los Angeles Police Department officials told CNN the driver hit the pedestrians after crashing into a Westlake sidewalk. Police are investigating the driver's claim that someone outside his vehicle pointed a gun at him.
Of the nine people injured in the crash, six were transported to nearby hospitals, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). Three of the victims declined to have further care, the LAFD said.
One adult was "seriously injured" in the incident, while the other injuries were considered mild, the LAFD said.
The age and gender of the victims has not been released.
Firefighters with the LAFD were dispatched to the 647 block of S. Alvarado Street at 8:36 a.m., CNN affiliate KCBS reported.
This story is developing.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.