Sometime during her 66-day hospital stay, Uvalde school shooting survivor Mayah Zamora learned she had lived just blocks from the gunman -- and she found it too hard to return home when she was released, a non-profit organization says.

So donors are building a new house for the Texas 10-year-old and her family, spurred in part by the organization founded by baseball pro Carlos Correa.

CNN's Christine Sever and Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.

