A 14-year-old boy died after he fell from a theme park ride Thursday night near Orlando, authorities said.
Witnesses said the boy fell from the recently debuted Orlando FreeFall ride -- described by its operators as the world's tallest freestanding drop tower -- at the Orlando-area ICON Park entertainment complex, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called to the park around 11 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, the sheriff's office said.
"This death investigation is in its very early stages," the office said in a news release.
The Orlando FreeFall opened in January, according to ICON Park's website. The ride stands at 430 feet, making it the world's tallest freestanding drop tower, it states.
The attraction can carry up to 30 riders at a time, according to the park's online description. "Once the ride vehicle reaches the top, it'll tilt forward 30 degrees and face the ground before free falling nearly 400 feet at speeds reaching over 75 mph," the website says.
CNN has sought comment from park officials.
ICON Park includes a variety of offerings, including amusement rides, Madame Tussauds Orlando and SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium.
