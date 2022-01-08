A 6-year-old boy who was last seen on January 4 was found dead near an abandoned house in Gary, Indiana, early Saturday morning.
Three relatives "believed to be responsible" for Damari Perry's death are in custody, North Chicago Police said in a news release.
Damari was last seen on January 4 in Skokie, Illinois, where he traveled with his 16-year-old sister, police said in an earlier release.
Police issued an alert for an "endangered missing child," encouraging anyone who had seen him to call with tips, after he was reported missing on January 5.
The department is working with the Lake County State's Attorney's Office on any pending charges, North Chicago Police Chief Lazaro Perez told CNN in a phone call.
"An autopsy will be conducted in the near future," the release added. The investigation to find Damari Perry was led by the FBI and detectives from the North Chicago police department.
