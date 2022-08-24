When you walk out the door to start your day, you might not know that you are taking part in something that defines us as human -- and something that our ancestors have been doing for 7 million years, according to new research.

Researchers looked at a femur and two ulna arm bones of Sahelanthropus tchadensis, one of the earliest known human ancestors, and found signs that they walked on two feet -- also known as bipedalism, according to a new study published Wednesday in Nature.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.