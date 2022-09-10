A Black pastor arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers has filed a federal lawsuit

This image captured from bodycam video released by the Childersburg, Alabama, Police Department and provided by attorney Harry Daniels shows Michael Jennings, right, in custody on May 22.

 Childersburg Police Department/AP

Attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers, filed a lawsuit in federal court on Friday alleging that the three Childersburg, Alabama, police officers who arrested him violated his rights under the First and Fourth amendments.

In the lawsuit, Jennings' attorneys also claimed false arrest.

