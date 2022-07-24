Eight people between the ages of 16 and 21 were shot early Sunday morning while standing outside a gas station in Atlanta, according to police.

A group of around 12 people was gathered at the parking lot of a Shell gas station when a vehicle drove into the parking lot and shots were fired from inside the car, a police spokesperson told CNN affiliate WXIA-TV. A total of 8 people, including six women between the ages of 16 and 21 years old, and two men, 18 and 21 years old, were shot.

