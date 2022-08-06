Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Clayton County in north central Georgia... Southeastern Cobb County in north central Georgia... DeKalb County in north central Georgia... Southeastern Fulton County in north central Georgia... Southwestern Gwinnett County in north central Georgia... Northwestern Henry County in north central Georgia... * Until 145 AM EDT. * At 1051 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Atlanta, Decatur, Jonesboro, City of South Fulton, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Duluth, Stockbridge, Union City, Forest Park, Riverdale, College Park, Lilburn, Chamblee, Norcross and Doraville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED