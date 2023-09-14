A glance at some anti-violence policies in Clayton County Public Schools

JONESBORO — During the Stop the Violence Forum held Sept. 12, students were reminded of some of the anti-violence policies that are in place in Clayton County Public Schools.
Here is a general glance at some policies:
Weapons-Free School District
— Zero tolerance.
— All schools will teach weapons-free curriculum each week.
— System will continue current safety measures that are in place.
Violence-Free School District
— Violence of any kind will result in automatic suspension (pending details of incident).
— Behavior leading to major school disruptions and terroristic threats (verbal or through social media) will result in automatic suspension (pending details of incident).
— Additional offenses could result in alternative placement.
— All schools will teach a violence-free curriculum.
— All middle and high schools will have a mandatory conflict resolution team.
Bully-Free School District
— All students are expected to refrain from any form of bullying. Multiple offenses will result in an alternative placement (pending details of incident).
— All schools will teach a bully-free curriculum.
Drug-Free School District
— All students are to refrain from bringing any form of drugs on any campus. This includes being under the influence of drugs and alcohol and during school events. Multiple offenses will result in an alternative placement (pending details of incident).
— All schools will teach a drug-free curriculum.
Gang-Free School District
— All students are to refrain from engaging in any affiliation with gangs. This includes clothing, tagging, induction activities, violence, weapons, etc.
— All schools will teach a gang-awareness curriculum.
Recommended for you
To see where income increased most, SmartAsset examined Census Bureau data for 124 of the largest cities in the country and ranked them by the size of income changes between 2019 and 2021. Click for more.Incomes increase by up to 30% from pre-pandemic levels in some US cities
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.