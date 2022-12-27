JONESBORO — Several notable events occurred throughout 2022 in Clayton County. From the completion of a long-promised SPLOST project, former sheriff Victor Hill’s conviction, the loss of of a Clayton County police officer and continued growth, the year has left an indelible mark on residents.
These IS a small sampling of some of Clayton County’s top stories as selected by readers and staff.
Spivey Splash
Clayton County residents waited years between when The Beach closed and was remodeled into the new Spivey Splash Water Park.
The park opened in time for summer in May.
“The Spivey Splash Water Park can easily be a premier destination spot for people around the world to enjoy,” District 4 Commissioner DeMont Davis said. “The extra time spent building and renovating this park was necessary to ensure the community is getting their one-cent sales tax worth. We want to reiterate that this park along with all other parks and facilities, is for all Clayton County citizens and visitors to our county.”
Amenities include lazy river, pools, kiddie pools, splash pad, water slides, flow rider, adventure ropes course, board walk and party pavilions.
For more information about the Spivey Splash park, visit www.claytonparks.com.
Victor Hill
Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty in October of violating the Constitutional rights of jail detainees.
The jury found Hill guilty on six of seven federal civil rights charges for placing detainees in restraint chairs for hours at a time.
Hill was indicted in April 2021. Shortly thereafter, a review panel appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp determined his charges adversely affected the administration of his duties and the interests of the public.
Hill was immediately suspended by Kemp in June 2021 pending the outcome of his trial.
Days following his conviction, Hill applied for retirement and was approved by Clayton County. Hill is receiving an $8,159.03 monthly payout.
Additionally, Hill’s Peace Officer Standards and Training certification was revoked due to his conviction.
Hill will be sentenced on Feb. 28; he faces several years in federal prison.
New Morrow High School
The new $96 million school opened in August just in time for the start of the new school year.
Work began on the 344,727-square-foot building in January 2020. The three-story facility can accommodate up to 2,000 students and includes media center, gym and auxiliary gym. The school also boasts a 6,000-square-foot stadium fitted with artificial turf for football and soccer fields, an eight-lane track, concessions and locker rooms.
The project was funded using Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds approved by voters in March 2019.
Police department loses officer
The community alongside fellow officers with the Clayton County Police Department mourned the loss of Field Training Officer Bry’Monta Neal. He died on Feb. 17. Neal had been with the department since May 2018.
“Bry’Monta was an extremely compassionate and dedicated law enforcement professional,” department officials said in a statement. “He always had a smile on his face and concern in his heart for everyone he met. Bry’Monta was an amazingly kind-hearted person who loved his family and friends immensely.”
Jonesboro City Center
The city of Jonesboro opened its new city center in October.
The new 23,000-square-foot building is home to all of the city’s departments, including police, courthouse and city hall.
Former Mayor Joy Day, for whom the center’s atrium is named, said the building was designed to enable city employees to best do their duty and for residents to use.
“I see this as being a place for citizens,” she said. “It was planned and built for you. I want them to claim it and be proud of it.”
City officials broke ground on the new facility in March 2021. The center overlooks Lee Street Park and is located at 1859 City Center Way in Jonesboro.
Clayton County Administration Building
A new administration building is set to be constructed next year.
The three-story, 85,000-square-foot facility will be located at the corner of Smith Street and Lee Street. A five-story parking deck is also part of the construction plan.
The entrance will face Lee Street Park. A total of $40 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds have been set aside to fund the project.
To make way for the new facility, the county razed the Jonesboro Library and Human Resources buildings on Smith Street.
The building location was approved in November 2021. The new facility is expected to open at the end of 2025.
