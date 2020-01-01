Here are three big stories from the Clayton County school system in 2019.
Cameras to go up in Clayton County school zonesThe Clayton County school system has teamed up with local law enforcement to slow speeders in school zones.
In September, Clayton County Public Schools asked for the community’s opinion about whether speeding was a problem and if police presence or cameras would help curb motorists from driving over the posted speed limit.
According to the school district, half of the survey’s 3,000 respondents believed that enhanced strategies should be implemented to make school zones safer.
Law enforcement said cameras with automated license plate readers will be placed in each school zone starting with locations that have the highest number of offenses.
“The whole purpose is to keep kids safe in school zones,” said Cliff Kelker, Jonesboro chief of police.
The school zone speed limit is 25 mph. Police said tickets will be issued to drivers who are speeding more than 10 mph over the speed limit. Law enforcement said $100 tickets will be issued as a civil fine to the owner of the vehicle. Officials noted the cameras will also provide a “good investigative tool” should something happen around the schools. The cameras will record 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but tickets will be issued only during school zone hours.
Monies collected as a result of citations will go to local jurisdictions; however, law enforcement said they are proposing the school district receive a percentage.
Construction of the new Morrow High School set to begin in 2020
MORROW — Construction of the much anticipated new Morrow High School is expected to begin in late January or early February.
Earlier this year, the community got its first look at the new $80 million facility designed by Perkins + Will Architects. It will be built on a 125-acre property already owned by Clayton County Public Schools and will sit adjacent to the new East Clayton Elementary School, about 4 miles from the existing Morrow High.
Ronick Joseph, director of construction, said attendance boundaries are not expected to change when the new school opens. He noted boundaries did not change when the new East Clayton Elementary campus opened. The old and new facilities are about the same distance between the old and new Morrow High schools.
The 350,000-square-foot school will be the largest and most expensive ever built in Clayton County. Joseph said the price tag is higher due to size and that labor and materials costs have increased in the 10 years since the district constructed a new high school.
Additionally, he said the school will be different in that it will feature much more collaborative learning spaces along with many more Career and Technical Education classrooms.
SPLOST VI monies and capital outlay funds will pay for the new building. Clayton County voters approved the new five-year SPLOST VI in March. The district will begin collecting on Jan. 1, 2020 with a maximum collection of $280 million.
Graduation rates rise in Clayton CountyJONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools’ graduation rates continue to rise, though the district lags behind the state’s 2019 rate.
In 2019, 72.7% of Clayton County’s 2019 graduating class earned a high school diploma. That’s a 1% increase over the 2018 graduating class rate of 71.7%.
According to the Georgia Department of Education, 82% of students statewide from the Class of 2019 graduated, an increase of .4% over the 2018 rate of 81.6%.
Though the district is behind state averages, Superintendent Morcease Beasley said he was excited about the district’s continued rising graduation rates.
“We are proud of the members from the Class of 2019, their teachers, school administrators and all the support personnel who have demonstrated their commitment to high performance as evidenced with these improved graduation rates,” he said.