A man outside the United Nations who appeared to have a gun is in custody without incident, NYPD says

The man outside the United Nations that authorities said appeared to have a gun is in custody without incident, according to NYPD spokesperson, Lieutenant Cathy Gamble.
Lt. Gamble could not confirm details about the apparent gun.
The man made statements at the scene blaming the UN for what he claimed were negative impacts on the world, a law enforcement official tells CNN.
A second law enforcement source says the man was being transferred to a nearby hospital.
CNN is reaching out to the UN for comment.
The police activity that had been ongoing outside of the UN Headquarters complex since about 10:45 a.m. ended calmly at 1:40 p.m., Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN, tells CNN.
The pedestrian gate at 42nd Street remains closed for the time being, as the NYPD conducts cleanup operations, however, the gate is expected to be opened soon, he said.
All UNHQ occupants were advised to resume their normal functions, according to an internal message from UN Security.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
