A man was found dead at a baseball park in New York on Friday after falling from the second-floor staircase.

The man was discovered at Citi Field, home to the New York Mets in Queens, the New York Police Department (NYPD) told CNN.

Police responded to a 911 call around 9:05 p.m. "Upon arrival, officers observed EMS personnel attending to a 46-year-old male who was suffering from injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated position," Detective Sophia Mason, a spokeswoman for the NYPD, said in a statement.

The man fell from the second-floor staircase, police spokesman Hubert Reyes told CNN, citing preliminary investigative details.

It is unclear if the man's death was accidental, Reyes added.

The man was transported in critical condition to Queen's New York-Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released as officials work on notifying family members.

"We are aware of a tragic incident which sadly resulted in a fatality last night," New York Mets spokesperson Harold Kaufman told CNN. "Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to the attendee's loved ones."

Rock band Dead & Company performed at Citi Field at 7:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the band's Instagram. It is unclear if the man fell during the concert.

