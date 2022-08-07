A man was hospitalized after an alligator bit him in the face at Florida's Lake Thonotosassa

An alligator bit a man at Lake Thonotosassa in Thonotosassa, Florida, shown in a file photo from February 19, 2020. This is a generic photo of Lake Thonotosassa and does not show the specific site of the attack.

 Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times/ZUMA Press

An alligator bit a man's face while he was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa in Florida, according to officials.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received a call about the incident at around 3:45 PM on Thursday, according to a statement shared with CNN. Lake Thonotosassa is located in Hillsborough County near Tampa.

Recommended for you

Popular Cars That Have Risen the Most in Price

The U.S. economy is now more than a year into a run of soaring inflation, and one category that has been dramatically affected is vehicles—both by supply constraints and demand-side factors, like aggressive government stimulus and high consumer spending. The increase in car prices has been p… Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.