Weather Alert

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS MONDAY AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES... Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours Monday afternoon into the evening. Winds will be northwest to west at 5 to 10 MPH with higher gusts particularly during the afternoon. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.