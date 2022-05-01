A Maryland man skipped work -- but still got paid, thanks to a winning $100,000 lottery ticket he bought on his day off.
The 58-year old construction worker from Bowie was headed to his job on April 23 when he realized he wasn't actually needed that day, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery.
So he stopped at TJ Beer, Wine & Liquor in Takoma Park and bought three $10 Power 10s tickets.
"I thought 'since I'm here, why not,'" the lucky winner said in the news release.
He scratched off the three tickets in the store and realized he had won big before heading home to tell his girlfriend and three daughters the news.
"They were all so happy for me," the unnamed winner said, according to the news release. "But, you know girls, they all wanted me to buy them something."
He claimed his $100,000 prize on Monday and plans to use it "to help his family, take care of his girls, purchase a few necessities and maybe take a vacation," says the lottery.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.