A partial foot inside a shoe was found floating in one of the deepest hot springs in Yellowstone Park, prompting an investigation by the National Park Service.

An employee made the discovery Tuesday, according to a statement from Morgan Warthin, public affairs officer for Yellowstone National Park. The foot was found in the Abyss Pool hot spring, located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of the park, said Warthin.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.