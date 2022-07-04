Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern DeKalb, northwestern Henry and northeastern Clayton Counties through 900 PM EDT... At 832 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Panthersville, or 8 miles south of Decatur, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Atlanta, Forest Park, Candler-Mcafee, Fort Gillem, Panthersville, Conley, Gresham Park, Snapfinger and Ellenwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH