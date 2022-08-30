A spill leaves crushed tomatoes on a California highway

Thousands of tomatoes were left covering the highway after a tomato truck crashed on California's Interstate 80 on Monday, leaving three people injured, according to officials.
The tomato truck driver lost control and hit another car before crashing into the center median, according to CNN affiliate KOVR. A chain reaction of crashes occurred after another car became stuck in the spill. A total of four cars were involved, with one major injury and two minor injuries, says KOVR.
The California Department of Transportation, also known as Caltrans, responded to the crash to clean up the area, said California Highway Patrol. Several lanes were closed for hours as they worked to clear the tomatoes.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
TravelPerk ranked the countries that spend the most on domestic and international business travel, as well as their future outlook as they recover from pandemic-induced loss of business. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.