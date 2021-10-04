You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* From late tonight through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and
creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

A woman vanished from a home in the California desert in June and hasn't been seen since

  • Updated
  • 0

When New Jersey native Lauren Cho moved to California late last year she dreamed of a fresh start.

The cross-country trip came at the right time, friends say, because the pandemic was wearing on her. A change of scenery was enticing and the 30-year-old was excited about the chance to work as a pastry chef. Her Instagram page is filled with her baked creations.

Cho, whom friends call 'El,' had been staying at an Airbnb home in the Yucca Valley, which is about a two-hour drive from Los Angeles and about 12 miles from Joshua Tree National Park, when she vanished in late June.

She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

The national attention on other missing person cases has renewed interest in the mystery surrounding her disappearance and the search has intensified.

Family and friends want answers. A spokesperson for San Bernardino Sheriff's Department told CNN it has conducted multiple searches in the last three months. Yet, despite the renewed interest in her case, they haven't gotten new substantive leads. Here's what we do know.

The investigation

The sheriff's department said Cho's ex-boyfriend reported her missing about three hours after she disappeared on June 28.

She was staying at the home in the Yucca Valley with friends, including her ex-boyfriend. Friends reported that she was "upset and presumably walked away from the resort, leaving behind her personal belongings," according to San Bernardino Sheriff's Department.

Cho is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a yellow T-shirt and jean shorts when she left the home.

As the sheriff's department and volunteers scoured the area, so did Cho's friends.

"We have gone thousands of miles and tirelessly went to gas stations and pasted up flyers in the the low desert, the high desert," a friend, Jeff Frost said. "We went out to San Diego because she said in the week before she disappeared that she just wanted to go to the beach."

Investigators say the ex-boyfriend "indicated she was suffering from mental distress."

Although the family told CNN that they have no official statement, they have created a Facebook page to post updates on the investigation and raise awareness. The page also asks the public to refrain from speculation about the case and Cho's mental health at the time of her disappearance.

In recent weeks, law enforcement have come under scrutiny for the extensive resources used to search for Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Cho was among several other people who disappeared this summer. But Cho's family posted a statement in mid September citing that the cases are different.

"We realize that on the surface, the public information for both cases share some similarities. We understand the frustration many of you have expressed about how and why certain cases receive national coverage.

Ultimately, these two cases are NOT the same and the differences run deeper than what meets the public eye."

Who is she?

Cho's sister told CNN that Cho is a "dynamic, firecracker of a person who is 'creative' and 'funny.'"

"She's super caring, very loving and just a really loyal and good friend," her friend Len Gherardi said.

Before she moved to California, Cho worked at Gherardi's tattoo studio in Flemington, New Jersey.

"The plan was I was going to teach her how to pierce so she was my apprentice, Gherardi said."

It's been three months since anyone has heard from Cho, and the family just wants information on whereabouts. They continue to post on the Facebook page at least once a week.

"El is many things... a talented musician, an incredible baker, a hilarious and loyal friend, a strangely intuitive gift giver, and probably the coolest sister one could hope for. But this is where El really shines: as an aunt," the family said in a Facebook post last month.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Stephanie Becker contributed to this report.

