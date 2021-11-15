ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices remain unchanged this week. Motorists continue to pay an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 15 cents more than last month and $1.28 more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $11.88 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.
“Georgia statewide pump price averages have managed to remain stable for the past few weeks.” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Crude oil prices are still elevated, which impacts the cost of gas. Georgians can anticipate prices to remain elevated through the Thanksgiving Holiday.”
National average takes step back as gas demand and supply decline
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by a penny to $3.41. According to data from the Energy Information Administration total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.6 million barrels to 212.7 million barrels last week. Gasoline demand also dropped from 9.5 million barrels a day to 9.26 million barrels a day. The decrease in demand has contributed to some price relief at the pump for drivers. However, pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel.
Regional prices
Atlanta - $3.28
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.32), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.29), and Brunswick ($3.27).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.12), Warner Robins ($3.13), and Albany ($3.14).
Gas price survey methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
