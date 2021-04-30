COLLEGE PARK — Escaped murder suspect J’Saan Strover is behind bars after escaping from custody Thursday morning.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office reported Strover was caught after College Park Police received a tip that a man matching Stover’s description was seen walking down the street barefoot with his hands behind his back.
Strover was caught after running into the woods when spotted by the patrol car.
According to Phoenix, Arizona police investigators, Strover is accused of shooting two people in February. One died from their injuries. He was indicted on charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault.
Strover escaped from custody Thursday morning in the rental car area of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
He is currently in the Fulton County Jail.
