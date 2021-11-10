A Forest Park military veteran has been inducted as a member of the Georgia Military Veterans’ Hall of Fame in Columbus, according to Rick White, director of the organization.
She is Air Force Master Sergeant Sparkle Kornegay Adams, who served 25-plus years of duty. She also served with federal government agencies, and is a former mayor and city councilwoman of Forest Park. She has dedicated untiring and selfless volunteering for the benefit of her church, community, city and nation, and positively impacted thousands of live.
Kornegay has also been a member of the Forest Park Kiwanis Club and the Atlanta Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen Walk of Heroes, is listed at the local Veterans War Memorial, the Ben Hill United Methodist Church Veterans’ Ministry and the Metro Atlanta Chapter of the National Association of Black Military Women. She also founded the Walking in Authority Team Council, a developmental organization for youth.
Through 2021, there have been 147 veterans installed in this Hall of Fame since its founding in 2013. Sixteen veterans were installed in ceremonies Nov. 6 in Columbus.
The others include:
• Navy Commander Ormand Craig Fowler Jr. of Savannah.
• Army Major James McLennon Grimshaw of Townsend.
• Army Command Sergeant Major Michael Thomas Hall of Columbus.
• Army Command Sergeant Major Samuel David Hernandez of McDonough.
• Army Technical Sergeant Dallas Scott Hudgens Jr. of Duluth (posthumous).
• Air Force Major General George Marvin Johnson Jr. of Macon (posthumous).
• Army Captain Alfred J. Landgraff of Marietta (posthumous).
• Marine Corps Master Sergeant John Patrick Newport Jr. of Woodstock.
• Army Colonel Thaddeus Raymond Sobieski of Atlanta (posthumous).
• Army Lieutenant Colonel James Michael Sprayberry of LaGrange.
• Army Lieutenant Colonel Myron Edward Squires of Jasper.
• Army Lieutenant Colonel Clark Jackson Thompson of Dahlonega (posthumous).
• Army Colonel John William Thompson of Alpharetta.
• Army Captain Robert Acquinn Thompson of Lincolnton (posthumous).
• Air Force Brigadier General Larry Dean Wright of Newnan
