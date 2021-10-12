JONESBORO — Early voting has started for the Nov. 2 Clayton County municipal elections. Advanced voting will continue through Oct. 29.

RIVERDALE

Advanced voting will be held at City of Riverdale Town Center Multipurpose Room, 7210 Church St. in Riverdale.

Polls will be open Monday through Friday, Oct. 12-15, 18-23 and 25-29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday voting will be held on Oct. 16 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday voting on Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The municipal general election will be held on Nov. 2 at the City of Riverdale Town Center. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MORROW

Residents can cast their ballots early the Morrow Municipal Election at Morrow City Hall, 1500 Morrow Road in Morrow and the Elections & Registration Office, 121 South McDonough St. in Jonesboro.

Polls will be open the following dates and times:

Oct. 12-15 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 17 from noon to 5 p.m.

Oct. 18-22 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 24 from noon to 5 p.m.

Oct. 25-29 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

JONESBORO

Early voting in Jonesboro will be held at the Jonesboro City Hall, 124 North Ave. in Jonesboro.

Oct. 12-15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 16. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 25-29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voting on Nov. 2 will be held at Lee Street Elementary School, 178 Lee St. in Jonesboro.

FOREST PARK

Early voting in Forest Park will be held at the Mary Ann Connelly Senior Center, 5087 Park Ave. in Forest Park.

Polls will be open the following dates and times:

Oct. 12-15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 25-29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election Day voting on Nov. 2 will be held at the Elaine Corley Recreation Center, 803 Forest Parkway in Forest Park from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

COLLEGE PARK

Several locations have been designated to vote early in the municipal election. To find your location, visit www.fultoncountyga.gov/services/voting-and-elections/early-voting-locations.

Early voting will be held during the following times and dates:

Oct. 12-15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 25-29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Voters may check their voter registration at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.