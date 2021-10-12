JONESBORO — Early voting has started for the Nov. 2 Clayton County municipal elections. Advanced voting will continue through Oct. 29.
RIVERDALE
Advanced voting will be held at City of Riverdale Town Center Multipurpose Room, 7210 Church St. in Riverdale.
Polls will be open Monday through Friday, Oct. 12-15, 18-23 and 25-29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday voting will be held on Oct. 16 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday voting on Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The municipal general election will be held on Nov. 2 at the City of Riverdale Town Center. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
MORROW
Residents can cast their ballots early the Morrow Municipal Election at Morrow City Hall, 1500 Morrow Road in Morrow and the Elections & Registration Office, 121 South McDonough St. in Jonesboro.
Polls will be open the following dates and times:
Oct. 12-15 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 17 from noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 18-22 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 24 from noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 25-29 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
JONESBORO
Early voting in Jonesboro will be held at the Jonesboro City Hall, 124 North Ave. in Jonesboro.
Oct. 12-15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 16. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 25-29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voting on Nov. 2 will be held at Lee Street Elementary School, 178 Lee St. in Jonesboro.
FOREST PARK
Early voting in Forest Park will be held at the Mary Ann Connelly Senior Center, 5087 Park Ave. in Forest Park.
Polls will be open the following dates and times:
Oct. 12-15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 25-29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Election Day voting on Nov. 2 will be held at the Elaine Corley Recreation Center, 803 Forest Parkway in Forest Park from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
COLLEGE PARK
Several locations have been designated to vote early in the municipal election. To find your location, visit www.fultoncountyga.gov/services/voting-and-elections/early-voting-locations.
Early voting will be held during the following times and dates:
Oct. 12-15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 25-29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Voters may check their voter registration at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.