MORROW — The Georgia Archives is hosting an African American Genealogy Day next month.
The free virtual event will be held on Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon and will feature members of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society Metro Atlanta Chapter.
The schedule is as follows:
• 10 a.m. — Dr. DL Henderson, a historian, genealogist, preservationist and author, will present Afrocentric Histories: Research and documents the Black residents of Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery.
• 11 a.m. — Tamika Strong, reference archivist with the Georgia Archives will present Discovering Gems: A look at African American resources at the Georgia Archives.
To watch live, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxa5yko8.
Participants are encouraged to try the link before the day of the presentation. If you prefer to watch on the web, when the link asks you to open Microsoft Teams, click cancel, and then click “Watch on the web instead.”
Microsoft Teams currently supports these browsers: Internet Explorer II, Microsoft Edge, RS2 or later, the latest version of Chrome, and the latest version of Firefox.
If you plan on using an iPhone or tablet, you may need to download the Teams app.
The African American Genealogy Day program will be uploaded to the Georgia Archives’ YouTube channel at Georgia Archives. To be notified when videos are uploaded to our YouTube channel, go to our channel and press subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.