After hearing from fourth accuser, prosecution rests in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibilities of one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&