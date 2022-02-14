Ahmaud Arbery would not have been killed if he were White, prosecutors say in hate crimes trial

Weather Alert

... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND DRY FUELS... Relative humidity values of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours Monday afternoon into the evening. While relative humidity values may not reach 25 percent in the higher elevations of far northeast Georgia, winds will be highest in this area, from northwest at 10-15 mph with isolated gusts up to 25 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.