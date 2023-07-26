Alabama murder suspect caught at Riverdale hotel

RIVERDALE — According to information released by the Clayton County Police Department on July 26, an Alabama murder suspect was arrested July 24 at a Riverdale hotel.
Clayton County Police arrested Edward Andrew Crabb, 56, of 2201 Dorsey St., Opelika, who is now in the Clayton County Jail. He is expected to be extradited to Lee County, Alabama to face charges.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers received a BOLO on July 24 from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office about a vehicle being detected on FLOCK cameras entering Clayton County.
The vehicle was last seen in the Georgia Highway 85 and Lee Road area.
Officers found the vehicle in the 7600 block of Highway 85 and they determined Crabb checked into a hotel at that location.
Officers set up a perimeter and used a their PA system to call Crabb out of the room. He was then apprehended.
According to the Opelika Police Department, officers responded to an assault call on July 23.
When they arrived, officers found an adult Hispanic male suffering from a single gunshot wound.
First responders attempted lifesaving measures but the victim succumbed to his injury at the scene.
After an initial investigation, officers were able to identify Crabb as the suspect.
The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.
"We want to thank the Clayton County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in apprehending Crabb," a statement from the Opelika Police Department read.
The Clayton County Police Department released a video of the arrest and it can be viewed at
