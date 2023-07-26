Alabama murder suspect caught at Riverdale hotel

Edward Andrew Crabb

RIVERDALE — According to information released by the Clayton County Police Department on July 26, an Alabama murder suspect was arrested July 24 at a Riverdale hotel.

Clayton County Police arrested Edward Andrew Crabb, 56, of 2201 Dorsey St., Opelika, who is now in the Clayton County Jail. He is expected to be extradited to Lee County, Alabama to face charges.

